Taking a screenshot shouldn't be hard.

Using Enpose is no more difficult than embedding an image in your site. Just link straight to Enpose to get a screenshot!See exactly how Enpose works
You have complete control over the size and positioning of your screenshot
Set the exact number of seconds you want to wait until the screenshot is captured
Enpose can wait for the page to load completely before it captures the screenshot
For speed, Enpose shows the last captured image. If you need a new one, just ask
Need to screenshot lots of websites at once? Use our simple bulk capture tool to get what you need.
Enpose will use old assets whenever possible and automatically refresh them for the next user.
We’ve documented everything you can do with Enpose including all the available URL parameters.
Enpose will automatically cache screenshots to make them load even faster, and update them periodically.
We store all of your screenshots, so you don’t have to worry about copying them over to your server.
We’re always here to help out. If there’s anything you’d like our advice on, just let us know!
Supercharge your social media reach with rich images.
Reach more people by having your users share automatically generated graphicsSee how to use Enpose for social media marketing